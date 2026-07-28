Mike Adams Joins Maria Zeee to Warn Energy Wars Could Trigger a Civilizational Reset

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- Escalating Energy Wars and Civilizational Reset (1:23)
- Mike Adams' Perspective on the Energy Crisis (3:40)
- Impact of U.S. Policies on Global Energy Supply (6:21)
- Potential for a Sudden Reset and Political Unrest (12:57)
- Global Energy Crisis and Its Consequences (16:18)
- Russia and China's Role in the Middle East Conflict (18:28)
- Fox News' Role and the Future of the GOP (25:53)
- The Decline of the U.S. Empire and the Rise of BRICS (37:39)
- The Future of American Politics and Society (46:43)
- Final Thoughts and Preparation for the Future (51:15)
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