Trudeau Gives Canada to United Nations! First Nations leaders deceived and compromised! UN ownership will mean Communist Chinese ownership - ChiComs have the second largest troop presence in the UN! ChiCOm COSCO intermodal train and truck containers display a UN-like symbol! (IMPORTANT NOTE! This is the kind of "misinformation" the Marxist Trudeau govt. is now attempting to pass with Bill C-11 which VIOLATES the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms!)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.