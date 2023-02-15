Create New Account
Trudeau Gives Canada to United Nations!
Watchmen Incorporated
Published Yesterday

Trudeau Gives Canada to United Nations! First Nations leaders deceived and compromised! UN ownership will mean Communist Chinese ownership - ChiComs have the second largest troop presence in the UN! ChiCOm COSCO intermodal train and truck containers display a UN-like symbol!  (IMPORTANT NOTE!  This is the kind of "misinformation" the Marxist Trudeau govt. is now attempting to pass with Bill C-11 which VIOLATES the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms!)

