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Vernon Jones Rape Case Exposed
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33 views • February 26, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
On Friday, Stew Peters dedicated an entire show to exposing this monster. After calling this man out, sending a team to investigate in Dekalb and Fulton County, and digging up details on rape crimes, the show has been targeted as racist. Of course.
One of the people that offered to come forward is Master Crime Scene Investigator Richard Bowen. He said he could not take this knowledge about Vernon's crimes to his grave. Lauren Witzke and former Fulton County Senior Assistant District Attorney Antje Kingma interviewed Bowen, and got the inside story of Dekalb's law enforcement during Vernon's tyranny.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvuof1-vernon-jones-rape-case-exposed.html
On Friday, Stew Peters dedicated an entire show to exposing this monster. After calling this man out, sending a team to investigate in Dekalb and Fulton County, and digging up details on rape crimes, the show has been targeted as racist. Of course.
One of the people that offered to come forward is Master Crime Scene Investigator Richard Bowen. He said he could not take this knowledge about Vernon's crimes to his grave. Lauren Witzke and former Fulton County Senior Assistant District Attorney Antje Kingma interviewed Bowen, and got the inside story of Dekalb's law enforcement during Vernon's tyranny.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvuof1-vernon-jones-rape-case-exposed.html
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