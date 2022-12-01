Keto chicken salad is a favorite for lunch in our house, whether it’s eaten with a fork, in a lettuce wrap, or spooned on top of sliced cucumber. I load this chicken salad recipe up with all kinds of goodies so that every bite has loads of flavor and texture.

Chicken Salad Ingredients:

This keto chicken salad is absolutely packed with all of my favorite things! I like lots of flavor and texture in my chicken salad.

You’ll need shredded chicken, mayonnaise, mustard, hard boiled eggs, dill pickles, minced onion, chopped pecans, fresh dill, vinegar and salt and pepper.

Feel free to sub in sunflower seeds or sliced almonds for the pecans.

You may use dill relish in place of chopped pickles, but check for hidden sugars as a lot of relish contains sugar.







