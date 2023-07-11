Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Special Forces on the Kherson Front Discovered a Ukrainian Armed Forces Base and assisted in its Destruction
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
935 Subscribers
212 views
Published Yesterday

Special forces on the Kherson front discovered a Ukrainian Armed Forces base and assisted in its destruction.

Intelligence detected a concentration of militants and Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment, with storage areas for military assets, equipment, and weaponry.

Through coordinated artillery fire, a successful attack was launched.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket