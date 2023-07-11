Special forces on the Kherson front discovered a Ukrainian Armed Forces base and assisted in its destruction.
Intelligence detected a concentration of militants and Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment, with storage areas for military assets, equipment, and weaponry.
Through coordinated artillery fire, a successful attack was launched.
