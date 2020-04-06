© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mercy RECEIVED should lead to mercy RELEASED...
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • April 06, 2020
Are you lukewarm? Be On Fire for His Glory! :)
If you are a Believer, saved by the Blood of Christ, you have been afforded GREAT MERCY! But do you also release mercy to those who need it? Not as easy as it sounds, is it? But with Christ, you can do this! Let Holy Spirit FILL you with truth and guide you!
If you are a Believer, saved by the Blood of Christ, you have been afforded GREAT MERCY! But do you also release mercy to those who need it? Not as easy as it sounds, is it? But with Christ, you can do this! Let Holy Spirit FILL you with truth and guide you!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.