People escape from their china apartments by rope ladder

"Wisdom revealed that chinese citizens have decided that they do NOT want to stay in their apartment buildings and STARVE to death - as they read one of "xi's favorite books". Chinese citizens are in fact 'beginning to REVOLT' - and CIVIL WAR is in fact breaking-out ALL over china. The above picture says it ALL - as to how BAD things have really GOTTEN over there."
This video is unpacked in Our May 13, 2022 Blog.
We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.