Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
People escape from their china apartments by rope ladder
250 views
channel image
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published Thursday |

"Wisdom revealed that chinese citizens have decided that they do NOT want to stay in their apartment buildings and STARVE to death - as they read one of "xi's favorite books". Chinese citizens are in fact 'beginning to REVOLT' - and CIVIL WAR is in fact breaking-out ALL over china. The above picture says it ALL - as to how BAD things have really GOTTEN over there."

     This video is unpacked in Our May 13, 2022 Blog.

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

Keywords
testimonychinaomgquarantineprisonsescapeccplockdownthe two witnessestestimonyofthetwowitnesses

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket