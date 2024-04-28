With God Anything Is Possible.. Overcoming the Nazi Regime

This video is a testimony by Rita Williams, re-voiced with a younger voice, about growing up under the Nazi Regime. From the U.S. she returned to Germany in 1933, 3 years of age. She shares a detailed description of Adolf Hitler, WWII, and what life was like in Germany until she returned to the U.S. in January 1947 alone. She describes how she discovered that Jesus was watching over her.
