Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
With God Anything Is Possible.. Overcoming the Nazi Regime
channel image
gocephas
122 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
2 views
Published 17 hours ago

This video is a testimony by Rita Williams, re-voiced with a younger voice, about growing up under the Nazi Regime. From the U.S. she returned to Germany in 1933, 3 years of age. She shares a detailed description of Adolf Hitler, WWII, and what life was like in Germany until she returned to the U.S. in January 1947 alone. She describes how she discovered that Jesus was watching over her.          

Keywords
ww2adolf hitlernazi regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket