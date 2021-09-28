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Dr. Stillwagon Board of County Commissioners Meeting 2021-09-14
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20 views • September 28, 2021
Dr. Stillwagon's public comment before the Orange County Florida Board of County Commissioners on 2021-09-14 about them insisting on masks and jabs and thus violating the United States Constitution as well as the Nuremberg Code.
Subtitles to this video in English and German are now on gitlab: https://gitlab.com/expressis_verbis/dr.stillwagon_d20210914
The video was found on
http://allthatstreaming.com/media/ats/video/dr-stillwagons-public-statement-on-09-14-2021.mp4
Another transcript was found on
http://www.padrak.com/coronavirus/Orange%20County%20Florida%20Board%20of%20County%20Commissioners%20Public%20Comment%20video%20Transcription%209.26.21.pdf
Subtitles to this video in English and German are now on gitlab: https://gitlab.com/expressis_verbis/dr.stillwagon_d20210914
The video was found on
http://allthatstreaming.com/media/ats/video/dr-stillwagons-public-statement-on-09-14-2021.mp4
Another transcript was found on
http://www.padrak.com/coronavirus/Orange%20County%20Florida%20Board%20of%20County%20Commissioners%20Public%20Comment%20video%20Transcription%209.26.21.pdf
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