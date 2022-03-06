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It's Not Russia nor Ukraine - War Has Always Been A Genocide of the People
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53 views • March 06, 2022
Painful to watch, but the understanding is important.
Things have never been what we've been told.
https://worldtruthvideos.website/watch/the-jewish-crucifixion-of-russia-the-dark-truth-about-the-bolshevik-revolution_uwzIQg29VvqVK3l.html
Trust God and the 10 commandments. They will protect you.
On a lighter note - Now you can watch the KING'S MAN for London's Version of the Bolshevik Revolution says it was made in 2021
Things have never been what we've been told.
https://worldtruthvideos.website/watch/the-jewish-crucifixion-of-russia-the-dark-truth-about-the-bolshevik-revolution_uwzIQg29VvqVK3l.html
Trust God and the 10 commandments. They will protect you.
On a lighter note - Now you can watch the KING'S MAN for London's Version of the Bolshevik Revolution says it was made in 2021
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