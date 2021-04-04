© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
פלטפורמת דרכון החיסונים היא אותה פלטפורמה כמו של מערכת דירוג חברתי - ד"ר נעמי וולף
Follow
0
Share
Report
120 views • April 04, 2021
דרכוני חיסונים זה הצעד האחרון ואין דרך לחזור מזה אחרי שזה יושק - זה הקרב האחרון שעלינו להילחם מכיוון שברגע שדרכון החיסונים יתקבל, אין יותר התנגדות, אין יותר בחירה
הצטרפו אלינו לערוץ נקודת מבט בטלגרם
https://t.me/Povheb
הצטרפו אלינו לערוץ נקודת מבט בטלגרם
https://t.me/Povheb
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.