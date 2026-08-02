Nebraska Constitutional Crisis: Unrepelled Invasion Demands Immediate Citizen Action

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Nebraska faces a full constitutional crisis of unrepelled invasion as federal and state officials fail to enforce Article IV, Section 4 duties against mass unauthorized border crossings. This detailed analysis exposes how judicial narrowing of “invasion,” combined with distorted Fourteenth Amendment interpretations, has paralyzed border security and enabled demographic conquest. Nebraska citizens hold the power through formal petitions, mandamus actions, and elections to compel officers to repel the invasion and restore original constitutional order. Essential reading on the supremacy of foundational security clauses over later amendments and the urgent duty of Nebraskans to reclaim sovereignty.
Read the article at Nebraska Channel 1 https://realfreenewsnebraska.blogspot.com/
Watch more Nebraska Channel 1 Reports https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFqFG0Kyfk8&list=PLb4LtXyqFAXnM8I2X6EuLp42tZAvWMNpK
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#UnrepelledInvasion #NebraskaConstitutionalCrisis #ArticleIVSection4 #RepelInvasionNow #RestoreBorderSovereignty