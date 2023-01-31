Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr Ryan Cole CENSORS graphene oxide and slams Dr Jane Ruby. Who Benefits?
441 views
channel image
EnergyMe333
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Go Jane Ruby!   

Why have Drs Ryan Cole and Robert Malone Joined the Censors? Dr. Cole censors Astrid Stuckelberger by unneccessarily cutting short her presentation. Why is he setting himself up as the expert over other researchers instead of working with them?  Why does Dr. Cole need to censor this agenda?  Who benefits?  Why no discussion?

In general, present the information and let people decide for themselves. Items that may need censoring: self-destructive violence-drugs-addictions.

Dr Jane Ruby Rumble Channel:   https://rumble.com/DrJaneRuby

FULL SHOW:   American Doctors Caught Censoring European Experts https://rumble.com/v27s2fu-live-7pm-est-american-doctors-caught-censoring-european-experts.html




Keywords
healthvaccinecensorsastrid stuckelbergerryan colejane rubygraphene oxide

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket