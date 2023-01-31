Dr Ryan Cole CENSORS graphene oxide and slams Dr Jane Ruby. Who Benefits?

Go Jane Ruby!
Why have Drs Ryan Cole and Robert Malone Joined the Censors? Dr. Cole censors Astrid Stuckelberger by unneccessarily cutting short her presentation. Why is he setting himself up as the expert over other researchers instead of working with them? Why does Dr. Cole need to censor this agenda? Who benefits? Why no discussion?
In general, present the information and let people decide for themselves. Items that may need censoring: self-destructive violence-drugs-addictions.
Dr Jane Ruby Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/DrJaneRuby
FULL SHOW: American Doctors Caught Censoring European Experts https://rumble.com/v27s2fu-live-7pm-est-american-doctors-caught-censoring-european-experts.html
