Dr Ryan Cole CENSORS graphene oxide and slams Dr Jane Ruby. Who Benefits?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Go Jane Ruby!
Why have Drs Ryan Cole and Robert Malone Joined the Censors? Dr. Cole censors Astrid Stuckelberger by unneccessarily cutting short her presentation. Why is he setting himself up as the expert over other researchers instead of working with them? Why does Dr. Cole need to censor this agenda? Who benefits? Why no discussion?
In general, present the information and let people decide for themselves. Items that may need censoring: self-destructive violence-drugs-addictions.
Dr Jane Ruby Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/DrJaneRuby
FULL SHOW: American Doctors Caught Censoring European Experts https://rumble.com/v27s2fu-live-7pm-est-american-doctors-caught-censoring-european-experts.html