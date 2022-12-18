Ukrainian Army crushed in Donbass: Ukrainians asked to leave town!

:35 Russian artillery hits Ukrainian forces in Donbass:52 Russian Drone directs fire on Ukrainian forces in Soledar
:39 Russian Army destroys Ukrainian armored car in Soledar
:52 Akhmat forces on the outskirts of Soledar
1:27 Russian attack in the direction of Soledar
5 clips, 4:27.
Ukrainian Army crushed in Donbass: Russians' final assault on Soledar has begun – Ukrainians asked to leave town!
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/breaking-news-new-barrage-of-russian-missile-strikes-hitting-ukraine
US to Hand Patriot Missiles to Ukraine? What Insanity!
WWIII is called: The Climate Change War
There is little doubt that NATO and the United States want war. I believe this insanity is being driven by the idea that they MUST destroy the Russian economy because it is 50% based on fossil fuels.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/ukraine/us-to-hand-patriot-missiles-to-ukraine-what-insanity/
Russia Warns Of ‘Unpredictable' Spiral If US Sends Patriot Missiles To Ukraine
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-warns-unpredictable-spiral-if-us-sends-patriot-missiles-ukraine
Zelensky’s Wife Goes To Paris And Begs For Money And Goods Then Reportedly Goes On 40,000 Euro Shopping Spree IN ONE HOUR!
https://palexander.substack.com/p/ukrainian-president-zelenskys-wife
