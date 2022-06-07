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TOXIC SHOCK SYNDROME 💉 (IN THAT MOMENT) -- VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED
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6759 views • June 07, 2022
================
(world orders review)
================
(WOR) @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(email) @ worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
TOXIC SHOCK SYNDROME !!! (A Speculative Report) DON'T FORGET THE GRAPHENE Gary !
(In That Moment) https://www.bitchute.com/video/29vx9qBfMATW/ [SHARE]
================
sub to Gary's channel @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/in-that-moment/
================
COV-ID WACK-SCENE INC. 💉 14yo GIRL
Immediate SEIZURES Following COVAX INJECT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TLUxu11ROMMl/
PFIZER'S POISON NEEDLE 💉 Killing the Innocent
(Philippines) 7-Year-Old ‘Leanne Sofia Ariba’ R.I.P.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uxM8FONLbUZl/
COVID 'VAXXIST PHARMACISTS' CONFRONTED 💉
WITH INCONVENIENT 'ADVERSE REACTIONS' TRUTHS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OoZsyWDEnSV0/
Man DROPS DEAD From STAGE 💉 #SINGING WHILE VAXXED 💉
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NMMupUw8u6wi/
#NEW NORMAL NWO / PEOPLE are DROPPING LIKE FLIES after the COVAX 💉
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2MlyN90rG1bT/
(LE SANTIAGO) 'Social Media Influencer...' #COVAX BOOSTER / Horrific Skin Injury... 💉
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FIVd80WE0iY3/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ORwgHVfrfx3r/
Another BELIEVER in the POISON NEEDLE Cult [very sad...] 💉
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lCt2pcGMm06O/
Moderna / Pfizer Covid Injections ( shows no' elements of life' ) 💉
(Dr. Daniel Nagase) https://www.bitchute.com/video/4XPkbgdRKbVD/
NON-BIOLOGIC BATCHES (So, How Bad is My Batch?)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cF5B7bJ4qpFn/
TETRAVAC de Sanofi Pasteur (FRANCE) [May 2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Olqj4MEXc6c/
#CO-VAXXX TIDAL-WAVE #WORLDWIDE GENOCIDE #GRAPHENE CONSPIRACY
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/G4FzDUsvYyAk/
GRAPHENE & WEIRD STRUCTURES In Multiple COV-ID + Calendar 'Vaccines'
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1GjDzambWLnj/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, INJECT
(SPECIAL REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
COV-ID INJECT / GRAPHENE / SELF-ASSEMBLY
(LIFE of the BLOOD) https://www.bitchute.com/video/STKObmupsbdj/
GRAPHENE In COV-ID INJECTS (+) (Prof. Luis Marcelo)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ab9MhsuvOcA9/
Covid19 - Corona SCRIPT - NWO AGENDA - Great RE:SET
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4NGx2K2U9bDZ/
(Dr. Pablo Campra) COV19 INJECT, NANO Nets; EMF / 5G
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkR1psinBF7d/
(In That Moment) #SELF-ASSEMBLY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dAy8bHzxm3sb/
[PT. 01] https://www.bitchute.com/video/cKApWz5ZxEjd/
[PT. 02] https://www.bitchute.com/video/9HCZYe7wowO0/
SEVERANCE PACKAGE #That Will Be Your GR6AT R6S6T
(tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/48ZDqyQycB6Y/
GRAPHENE In DENTISTRY ANESTHETIC (Argentina)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9aUDYp6Bw7iv/
ARGENTINA, GRAPHENE and COV-ID 'VIRUS-VAX' DECEPTION
(Dr. Ricardo Delgado) https://www.bitchute.com/video/kt93nZANbbGE/
ARGENTINA COVID 'Vaccine' Research [REPORT]
(La QuintaColumna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECH 'Confirmed' [ARGENTINA]
Cansino, Pfizer, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca; Sputnik VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/
ARGENTINE GOV Agency ADMITS 'COVID INJECTS CONTAIN GRAPHENE Oxide'
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/3GLw5c1Q97Di/
(Argentine Prosecutor) GRAPHENE VACCINES 'They're Killing Us' (It's Official !)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Szjfwn1EWCsO/
SARS-CoV-2 [fake], PCR [fraud], rGO VAXXINES [platform] (Dr. Martín Monteverde)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qXfRW0JOS0Vx/
Medical Schools... 'will have to 'rethink everything' from now on...' (Dr. Martín Monteverde)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fEgSwqg8ylIB/
Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS (El Mundo Desconocido)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
TECHNO PARASITISM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kCA0i3HeQ8mk/
INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK (C0r0na 2 Inspect)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jH7YxBQbrLAs/
NANO-TECH & GRAPHENE Oxide in PFIZER 'Vaccine'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiNacuINixUp/
GO in SINOVAC, ASTRAZENECA & PFIZER VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/shD0mwNV9rI5/
"NEUROMODULATION" & Rafael Yuste (La Quinta Columna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/doXeTd8evFLT/
"MANDATES" and 'your CONSENT'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U8BHDwn4Ccnx/
PFIZER C19 DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (Eng. Subs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WgMeAS6MywK/
Still DON'T GET HOW the so-called 'WAVES' are CREATED?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GdZFaznNc6bZ/
WHAT IS IN THE VACCINES ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CeJdcW5YLJ6j/
GRAPHENE HIDROXIDE IN COVID VAX
(1-2) DR. NOACK https://www.bitchute.com/video/BDoFiZQWw0Tl/
==============
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
(WOR) @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(email) @ worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
TOXIC SHOCK SYNDROME !!! (A Speculative Report) DON'T FORGET THE GRAPHENE Gary !
(In That Moment) https://www.bitchute.com/video/29vx9qBfMATW/ [SHARE]
================
sub to Gary's channel @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/in-that-moment/
================
COV-ID WACK-SCENE INC. 💉 14yo GIRL
Immediate SEIZURES Following COVAX INJECT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TLUxu11ROMMl/
PFIZER'S POISON NEEDLE 💉 Killing the Innocent
(Philippines) 7-Year-Old ‘Leanne Sofia Ariba’ R.I.P.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uxM8FONLbUZl/
COVID 'VAXXIST PHARMACISTS' CONFRONTED 💉
WITH INCONVENIENT 'ADVERSE REACTIONS' TRUTHS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OoZsyWDEnSV0/
Man DROPS DEAD From STAGE 💉 #SINGING WHILE VAXXED 💉
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NMMupUw8u6wi/
#NEW NORMAL NWO / PEOPLE are DROPPING LIKE FLIES after the COVAX 💉
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2MlyN90rG1bT/
(LE SANTIAGO) 'Social Media Influencer...' #COVAX BOOSTER / Horrific Skin Injury... 💉
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FIVd80WE0iY3/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ORwgHVfrfx3r/
Another BELIEVER in the POISON NEEDLE Cult [very sad...] 💉
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lCt2pcGMm06O/
Moderna / Pfizer Covid Injections ( shows no' elements of life' ) 💉
(Dr. Daniel Nagase) https://www.bitchute.com/video/4XPkbgdRKbVD/
NON-BIOLOGIC BATCHES (So, How Bad is My Batch?)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cF5B7bJ4qpFn/
TETRAVAC de Sanofi Pasteur (FRANCE) [May 2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Olqj4MEXc6c/
#CO-VAXXX TIDAL-WAVE #WORLDWIDE GENOCIDE #GRAPHENE CONSPIRACY
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/G4FzDUsvYyAk/
GRAPHENE & WEIRD STRUCTURES In Multiple COV-ID + Calendar 'Vaccines'
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1GjDzambWLnj/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, INJECT
(SPECIAL REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
COV-ID INJECT / GRAPHENE / SELF-ASSEMBLY
(LIFE of the BLOOD) https://www.bitchute.com/video/STKObmupsbdj/
GRAPHENE In COV-ID INJECTS (+) (Prof. Luis Marcelo)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ab9MhsuvOcA9/
Covid19 - Corona SCRIPT - NWO AGENDA - Great RE:SET
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4NGx2K2U9bDZ/
(Dr. Pablo Campra) COV19 INJECT, NANO Nets; EMF / 5G
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkR1psinBF7d/
(In That Moment) #SELF-ASSEMBLY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dAy8bHzxm3sb/
[PT. 01] https://www.bitchute.com/video/cKApWz5ZxEjd/
[PT. 02] https://www.bitchute.com/video/9HCZYe7wowO0/
SEVERANCE PACKAGE #That Will Be Your GR6AT R6S6T
(tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/48ZDqyQycB6Y/
GRAPHENE In DENTISTRY ANESTHETIC (Argentina)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9aUDYp6Bw7iv/
ARGENTINA, GRAPHENE and COV-ID 'VIRUS-VAX' DECEPTION
(Dr. Ricardo Delgado) https://www.bitchute.com/video/kt93nZANbbGE/
ARGENTINA COVID 'Vaccine' Research [REPORT]
(La QuintaColumna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECH 'Confirmed' [ARGENTINA]
Cansino, Pfizer, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca; Sputnik VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/
ARGENTINE GOV Agency ADMITS 'COVID INJECTS CONTAIN GRAPHENE Oxide'
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/3GLw5c1Q97Di/
(Argentine Prosecutor) GRAPHENE VACCINES 'They're Killing Us' (It's Official !)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Szjfwn1EWCsO/
SARS-CoV-2 [fake], PCR [fraud], rGO VAXXINES [platform] (Dr. Martín Monteverde)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qXfRW0JOS0Vx/
Medical Schools... 'will have to 'rethink everything' from now on...' (Dr. Martín Monteverde)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fEgSwqg8ylIB/
Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS (El Mundo Desconocido)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
TECHNO PARASITISM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kCA0i3HeQ8mk/
INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK (C0r0na 2 Inspect)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jH7YxBQbrLAs/
NANO-TECH & GRAPHENE Oxide in PFIZER 'Vaccine'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiNacuINixUp/
GO in SINOVAC, ASTRAZENECA & PFIZER VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/shD0mwNV9rI5/
"NEUROMODULATION" & Rafael Yuste (La Quinta Columna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/doXeTd8evFLT/
"MANDATES" and 'your CONSENT'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U8BHDwn4Ccnx/
PFIZER C19 DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (Eng. Subs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WgMeAS6MywK/
Still DON'T GET HOW the so-called 'WAVES' are CREATED?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GdZFaznNc6bZ/
WHAT IS IN THE VACCINES ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CeJdcW5YLJ6j/
GRAPHENE HIDROXIDE IN COVID VAX
(1-2) DR. NOACK https://www.bitchute.com/video/BDoFiZQWw0Tl/
==============
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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