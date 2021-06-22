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Eisenhower - Extraterrestrials - Earth
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135 views • June 22, 2021
UFOs.
Secret meetings held between President Eisenhower and Extraterrestrial Visitors.
What's really going on here?
What kind of Liberation is really taking place behind the scenes at this moment?
Pay attention and you may be able to figure it out for yourself.
Secret meetings held between President Eisenhower and Extraterrestrial Visitors.
What's really going on here?
What kind of Liberation is really taking place behind the scenes at this moment?
Pay attention and you may be able to figure it out for yourself.
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