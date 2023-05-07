44) O Fim do Totalitarismo da Razão (ideologia e representação)

Pequenas leituras sobre o Fim da Ideologia e o Fim do Totalitarismo da Razão. Porque estão em crise o Sistema e não só o regime.
O Fim da Ideologia: http://institutodehumanidades.com.br/index.php/f/262-o-fim-da-ideologia-de-daniel-bell
A ERA PÓS-IDEOLOGIAS E SUAS AMEAÇAS À POLÍTICA E AO ESTADO DE DIREITO: https://periodicos.uff.br/confluencias/article/view/34412/19813 | Descarregar: https://periodicos.uff.br/confluencias/article/download/34412/19813
#RESTAURARPORTUGAL e/ou #RestaurarPT - um novo paradigma para o país
Website: https://restaurarpt.wixsite.com/home
Canal principal: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/restaurarportugal
Todos os links: https://linktr.ee/restaurarportugal
Twitter: https://twitter.com/restaurarpt
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@restaurarportugal | https://www.youtube.com/@RestaurarPT
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.