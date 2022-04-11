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Captured: "We had Orders to SHOOT TO KILL, At Any Moving Person, Whether it was Peaceful or Not". - 041122
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622 views • April 11, 2022
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“We had orders to shoot to kill at any moving person, whether it was peaceful or not.”
Employees of the National Guard of Ukraine who surrendered told how the leadership ordered the execution of civilians in Rubizhne:
“At some point, people were brought there, there were both women and men ... The people who were brought were with white bandages, they were residents of Rubizhne. They put everyone in front of us, we were ordered to shoot them all.
“We had orders to shoot to kill at any moving person, whether it was peaceful or not.”
Employees of the National Guard of Ukraine who surrendered told how the leadership ordered the execution of civilians in Rubizhne:
“At some point, people were brought there, there were both women and men ... The people who were brought were with white bandages, they were residents of Rubizhne. They put everyone in front of us, we were ordered to shoot them all.
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