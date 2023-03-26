Create New Account
Lost and now found: MISSING for 2 years. Where’s GB (‘GeeBee’ [Ginger Boy]) Now? MVI_0653
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Yesterday |
My daughter sent her beloved cat, GB, aka Ginger Boy, back to her last home, at her partner’s grandmother’s house, about 2 years ago, after he became problematic, doing such things as pooing in the spare bed, while raising her 6-month-old son, working, and generally doing a million things at once. Next thing she learnt was that GB had left and not returned. About a week ago the ranger from the locality GB disappeared from rang, having caught GB in a trap in a wildlife reserve. $180 later, he was reunited with my daughter, her partner, and my first grandson, plus a new grandson. He even remembered me immediately.

gardenhomecats

