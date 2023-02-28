Unbelievable Discovery! This Secret Can No Longer Be Hidden

The Bible instructs Christians, “Avoid foolish controversies… because they are unprofitable and useless.” (Titus 3:9) Jesus charged the Pharisees of this same behavior, accusing them of straining at a gnat (tithing on their dill, mint, and cumin), yet swallowing a camel (neglecting the weightier matters of the Law—justice, mercy, and faithfulness. (Matthew 23:23-24) This was after He had declared, “You shut the door of the kingdom of heaven in people’s faces. You yourselves do not enter, nor will you let those enter who are trying to.” (Matthew 23:13) Sadly, as King Solomon pointed out, “There is nothing new under the sun.” (Ecclesiastes 1:9) Today, we have religious zealots straining gnats, pestering people with ridiculous nonsense and minutiae, and shutting the door of the kingdom of heaven in people’s faces. All the while, they totally ignore the clarion call of the King of kings, and LORD of lords to go into all the world and preach the gospel—the message of the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ; as well as make disciples of all nations teaching them those things which He had taught them; things like loving one another, mercy, forgiveness, justice, righteousness, faithfulness, patience, holiness (without which, no one will see God). In this video, Scott mocks the absurdity of one of the most foolish controversies perpetuated by moronic religious zealots on the Internet for the last several years—the Flat Earth Theory.



Link to Scott's BitChute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/





Link to Scott's Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scottstephenstv





Link to Scott’s iConnectFX channel: https://iconnectfx.com/ng/channel/scott_stephens_tv





Link to Scott’s Odysee channel: https://odysee.com/@ScottStephensTV:c





Link to Scott’s Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-2121064





Link to Scott’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkW7sujE5ae4W8txo3_NP9w





Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.





Link to Scott's ebooks (Personal Evangelism: Knowing God and Making Him Known; Now This is Eternal Life; You Must Be Born Again) on Amazon Kindle:





http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1





Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:





https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV





SCOTT STEPHENS TV

PO BOX 391

OWASSO, OK 74055