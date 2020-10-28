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The Shocking Furry Fandom Conversation. Yes, Really!
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10 views • October 28, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3861/my-secret-life-among-animal-fkers-call-in-show-october-11th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3861-my-secret-life-among-animal-fkers-call-in-show-october-11th-2017
Question: “For the last six years I have been a part of something called the "Furry Fandom". Despite knowing many of its flaws, failures and oddities I find myself increasingly drawn into this strange world. What is the best way to participate in this fandom without having it take over my life?"
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3861/my-secret-life-among-animal-fkers-call-in-show-october-11th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3861-my-secret-life-among-animal-fkers-call-in-show-october-11th-2017
Question: “For the last six years I have been a part of something called the "Furry Fandom". Despite knowing many of its flaws, failures and oddities I find myself increasingly drawn into this strange world. What is the best way to participate in this fandom without having it take over my life?"
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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