Missing 411 National Parks Unsolved Disappearances! #missing411 #USFS #RFB
Alex Hammer
Published 20 hours ago

In this video Im looking at 2 separate cases that are tied together for eternity it would seem. 2 people from 2 different walks of life go missing same time with 28miles of one another, never to found or heard from again. Not a trace was found of either.

