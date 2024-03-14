Missing 411 National Parks Unsolved Disappearances! #missing411 #USFS #RFB

In this video Im looking at 2 separate cases that are tied together for eternity it would seem. 2 people from 2 different walks of life go missing same time with 28miles of one another, never to found or heard from again. Not a trace was found of either.
Crime Buzz • THE DISAPPEARANCE OF TERRENCE WOODS JR
Access Hollywood • The Voice UK' P.A. Terrence Woods Jr....
https://vanished.us/cases/connie-johnson-missing-from-big-rock-fog-mountain/
