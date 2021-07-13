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the POWER of FORGIVENESS
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11 views • July 13, 2021
the POWER of FORGIVENESS
I wanted to make this video at the time when the verdict was accomplished against Amber Guyger whom took the life of Botham Jean by mistaken entery the wrong appartment. I personaly was deeply strucked by the grace of Brandt Jean in case of Amber Guyger for what display the true and unveiling power of forgiveness. I do not know what is does to you whom watch this short video, but I myself didn’t kept it dry. I hope that it shows what it means to live alway in forgiveness mode for what keep your heart from hate, unforgiveness and resentment.
Matthew 6:14 “For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you:”
de KRACHT van VERGEVING
Ik wilde deze video maken op het moment dat het vonnis werd geveld tegen Amber Guyger die het leven nam van Botham Jean door per ongeluk het verkeerde appartement binnen te gaan na een dienst van 13 uur. Persoonlijk was en ben ik nog steeds diep getroffen door de gratie van Brandt Jean in het geval van Amber Guyger voor wat de ware en onthullende kracht van vergeving laat zien. Ik weet niet wat het doet met jullie die dit korte filmpje bekijken, maar ik heb het zelf niet droog gehouden. Ik hoop dat het laat zien wat het betekent om altijd in vergevingsgezindheid te leven voor wat je hart behoedt voor haat, onvergevingsgezindheid en wrok.
Mattheüs 6:14 Want indien gij den mensen hun misdaden vergeeft, zo zal uw hemelse Vader ook u vergeven.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2019/10/01/amber-guyger-police-officer-who-shot-man-death-his-apartment-found-guilty-murder/
You can find this channel at the following social media channels.
Je vindt dit kanaal op de volgende social media kanalen.
Berichten/Message Media
https://gab.com/THEDUTCHTRUMPET English/Engels
https://mewe.com/i/thedutchtrumpet English/Engels
https://twikie.nl/TheDutchTrumpet Dutch/Nederlands
https://www.facebook.com/michel.deboer.315 Persoonlijke Pagina/Personal Page bilingual
https://www.facebook.com/groups/291037781247853/ Groep Pagina/Group Page bilingual
https://www.facebook.com/THE-DUTCH-TRUMPET-end-of-the-age-propehcy-news-285644358884780/ Zakelijke Pagina/Business Page English/Engels
Video Media
https://rumble.com/user/TheDutchTrumpet
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5bwNGTLImq1r/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/michel1410
https://brandnewtube.com/@TheDutchTrumpet
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5Vr4c7Un7c5DLsLJxJv2zQ
I wanted to make this video at the time when the verdict was accomplished against Amber Guyger whom took the life of Botham Jean by mistaken entery the wrong appartment. I personaly was deeply strucked by the grace of Brandt Jean in case of Amber Guyger for what display the true and unveiling power of forgiveness. I do not know what is does to you whom watch this short video, but I myself didn’t kept it dry. I hope that it shows what it means to live alway in forgiveness mode for what keep your heart from hate, unforgiveness and resentment.
Matthew 6:14 “For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you:”
de KRACHT van VERGEVING
Ik wilde deze video maken op het moment dat het vonnis werd geveld tegen Amber Guyger die het leven nam van Botham Jean door per ongeluk het verkeerde appartement binnen te gaan na een dienst van 13 uur. Persoonlijk was en ben ik nog steeds diep getroffen door de gratie van Brandt Jean in het geval van Amber Guyger voor wat de ware en onthullende kracht van vergeving laat zien. Ik weet niet wat het doet met jullie die dit korte filmpje bekijken, maar ik heb het zelf niet droog gehouden. Ik hoop dat het laat zien wat het betekent om altijd in vergevingsgezindheid te leven voor wat je hart behoedt voor haat, onvergevingsgezindheid en wrok.
Mattheüs 6:14 Want indien gij den mensen hun misdaden vergeeft, zo zal uw hemelse Vader ook u vergeven.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2019/10/01/amber-guyger-police-officer-who-shot-man-death-his-apartment-found-guilty-murder/
You can find this channel at the following social media channels.
Je vindt dit kanaal op de volgende social media kanalen.
Berichten/Message Media
https://gab.com/THEDUTCHTRUMPET English/Engels
https://mewe.com/i/thedutchtrumpet English/Engels
https://twikie.nl/TheDutchTrumpet Dutch/Nederlands
https://www.facebook.com/michel.deboer.315 Persoonlijke Pagina/Personal Page bilingual
https://www.facebook.com/groups/291037781247853/ Groep Pagina/Group Page bilingual
https://www.facebook.com/THE-DUTCH-TRUMPET-end-of-the-age-propehcy-news-285644358884780/ Zakelijke Pagina/Business Page English/Engels
Video Media
https://rumble.com/user/TheDutchTrumpet
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5bwNGTLImq1r/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/michel1410
https://brandnewtube.com/@TheDutchTrumpet
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5Vr4c7Un7c5DLsLJxJv2zQ
Keywords
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