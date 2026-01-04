NIGHT SHADOWS SUNDAY 01.04.2026 – Where Is True Wisdom Found???

Where is the Place of Understanding?

The human mind is an enemy of God.





Job 28:20 Whence then cometh wisdom? and where is the place of understanding?

21 Seeing it is hid from the eyes of all living, and kept close from the fowls of the air.

22 Destruction and death say, We have heard the fame thereof with our ears.

23 God understandeth the way thereof, and he knoweth the place thereof.





Proverbs 4:7

Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.





