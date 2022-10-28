Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bp. Schneider: The secret to the ‘underground Church’ from someone who has been there
1 view
channel image
LifeSiteNews
Published 25 days ago |
Donate

Bishop Athanasius Schneider, who has first-hand knowledge of the underground Church as a former subject of the Soviet Union, explains why the courage and strength of marginalized traditional Catholics under the Francis pontificate will bring forth 'many fruits for the entire Church.'To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Schneider_Part3_102822

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Schneider_Part3_102822

Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

Keywords
catholic churchchristian persecutionunderground church

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket