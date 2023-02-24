The Cult of Scientism's Researcher Bias | Researching the Researchers | How to Research Everything

Note: Like everything else, nuclear power is not what we are told.





How to Research Everything Series:

Intro: ⁣https://non-toxic-home.org/f/how-to-research-everything-a-new-series-video





How to Research Chemicals: ⁣https://non-toxic-home.org/f/toxic-chemicals-are-legal-how-to-research-chemicals





Researching Best Practice Building Methods: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/how-to-research-best-practice-building-methods-video





The Best Homesteading Books and Websites: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-homesteading-books-and-websites





The Best Search Engine: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-search-engine-video





The State of Science Today & Basic Scientific Principles: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-state-of-science-today-the-basic-principles-of-science





Go Back to the Basics to Research Everything: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/go-back-to-the-basics-to-research-everything





The True Root Causes of Disease: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-true-root-causes-of-disease--your-doctor-doesnt-know-video





Why Is Research So Hard These Days? https://non-toxic-home.org/f/why-is-research-so-hard-these-days-video





This Is What a Scam Company Looks Like: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/this-is-what-a-scam-company-looks-like





The Healing Mindset: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/critical-information-for-healing-yourself-%7C-the-healing-mindset





The Best Foraging Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-foraging-books





(Recorded April 14, 2022. Yes, I have continued to ignore "research.")





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Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):

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EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc

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