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Canon Law, money and the courts - Part 1
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50 views • September 06, 2019
Canon Law expert Frank O'Collins explains our money 'system' and how it is intertwined with our legal system. The Sabbatean bankers who run the BIS, IMF and Federal Reserve maintain their control over the planet via their control of money/credit. This is the primary source of evil on planet Earth. As long as they can keep nations and peoples in debt to them . . . they seem to be able to "run the show".
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