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Sheep Farm 25 Podcast #4 Dawn Lester & David Parker - What Really Makes You Ill?
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8853 views • July 31, 2021
Dawn Lester and David Parker have backgrounds in the fields of Accountancy and Electrical Engineering, respectively.
In this relaxed chat, we discuss, Germ Theory, Viruses, the Spanish Flu and much more.
In this relaxed chat, we discuss, Germ Theory, Viruses, the Spanish Flu and much more.
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