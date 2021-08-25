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2 Pedos - Epsteen Island regulars, dancing together at Pelosi's " mostly White " party in Napa, California. Nobody wearing masks. Total hypocrites. Being served by mostly mixed race masked slaves
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200 views • August 25, 2021
Scum Bags. Not referring to the McCaw in the thumbnail pic. I am referring to the people at the old Hag's party. Anyway, We live in Medellin and we see these beautiful birds flying around from time to time. This pic was taken at our city apartment when we lived there about 4 years ago. I sold it and bought the Nature Lodge where we live now.
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