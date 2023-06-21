Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
06-21-23 INTRODUCING OUR NEW FARMING PROJECT LOGO
channel image
Homeless To Independence Inc.
2 Subscribers
13 views
Published Yesterday

06-21-23 INTRODUCING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S NEW...


"PLANT A SEED OF HOPE FARMING PROJECT" LOGO

A huge THANK YOU to Courtney Queresimo of QuantifiMedia.com for the creation and donation of this logo for our farming project!

Thank you everyone for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc and the people we serve!
Keywords
gardeninghomesteadfeeding

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket