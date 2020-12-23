© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 666 Mark & QUANTUM COMPUTERS
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
180 views • December 23, 2020
Quantum computers and AI are playing an increasingly bigger role in our day to day lives...and you may not even be aware of it! But what is a quantum computer? This video will answer that question, and it will also tell you how this technology could be used to implement the Mark of the Beast (666) mentioned in Revelation 13.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.