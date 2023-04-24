Russian airborne forces quash Ukrainian counterattack attempt in special military operation zone

Thanks to the hard-hitting defense operations by Russian airborne forces in one of the areas of the special military op’s zone, Moscow’s military quashed an attempt by Ukraine’s forces to pull off a counterattack against the positions occupied by our paratroopers.
A Ukrainian motorized infantry company with the support of tanks and artillery sought to pull off a counterattack in order to regain previously lost positions, but was firmly repelled by Russian forces.
Russia unleashed massive firepower, using, among other things, grenade launchers, anti-tank weapons and artillery fire that eliminated scores of Ukrainian servicemen, while crippling two tanks. After suffering significant losses in manpower and equipment, the Kiev regime’s forces retreated.
Mirrored - Sputnik
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.