Thanks to the hard-hitting defense operations by Russian airborne forces in one of the areas of the special military op’s zone, Moscow’s military quashed an attempt by Ukraine’s forces to pull off a counterattack against the positions occupied by our paratroopers.

A Ukrainian motorized infantry company with the support of tanks and artillery sought to pull off a counterattack in order to regain previously lost positions, but was firmly repelled by Russian forces.

Russia unleashed massive firepower, using, among other things, grenade launchers, anti-tank weapons and artillery fire that eliminated scores of Ukrainian servicemen, while crippling two tanks. After suffering significant losses in manpower and equipment, the Kiev regime’s forces retreated.

Mirrored - Sputnik

