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Shocking Truth: Global Cooling,The Little Ice Age Begins in 2014
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56 views • February 21, 2020
Il minimo di Maunder (MM) era un periodo di attività solare estremamente bassa dal 1650 al 1715 d.C. circa. Nella letteratura sulla fisica solare, il MM è talvolta associato a un periodo di temperature globali più fredde, indicato come Piccola era glaciale (LIA) , e quindi preso come prova convincente di una grande influenza solare diretta sul clima.
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