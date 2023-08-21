STUNNING: Biden ‘trying to hide’ his involvement! LIES!

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., says 'it's all about power' for Democrats, who want to keep Joe Biden in office.
Biden used at least three fake names to communicate with Ukraine and others and
CCing Hunter Biden on those emails. So much for ZERO involvement with his son's business...
VP Biden Aliases: Robin Ware, Robert L Peters, JRB Ware
Rumble - Share - Subscribe - Comment Below
Thank you for watching!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.