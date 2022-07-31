Episode 26: Citizen Journalism Is A Hit!

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CFFS podcast Stand & Deliver
This is an amazing story of how some ordinary, concerned people in a primarily older community started a local, citizen-based newspaper that has touched thousands of others with news they would not otherwise ever see.
Publisher Leesa Holden is from Quartzsite, Arizona, a destination of choice for "snow birds" who travel down from northern states in the winter. The average age of residents is 72 years, many of whom are not avid consumers of Internet resources.