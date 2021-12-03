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Interview with David Crowe of the Infectious Myth Podcast (2-May-2020)
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24 views • December 03, 2021
Under the Wire presents an Interview with David Crowe
David is co-host and co-founder of the podcast, How Positive Are You?, and the host of The Infectious Myth on the Progressive Radio Network (prn.fm).
His paper, Flaws in Coronavirus Pandemic Theory, is a must-read.
We will be discussing problems with testing for COVID-19 and why we can't necessarily believe what we hear when it comes to statistics on the situation with coronavirus.
https://theinfectiousmyth.com/book/Co...
David is co-host and co-founder of the podcast, How Positive Are You?, and the host of The Infectious Myth on the Progressive Radio Network (prn.fm).
His paper, Flaws in Coronavirus Pandemic Theory, is a must-read.
We will be discussing problems with testing for COVID-19 and why we can't necessarily believe what we hear when it comes to statistics on the situation with coronavirus.
https://theinfectiousmyth.com/book/Co...
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