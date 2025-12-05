BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Mark Carney , Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland ALL EXPOSED STEALING BILLIONS
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
2373 followers
Follow
125 views • 1 day ago

The People of Canada MUST arrest and try these Maggots for HIGH TREASON for their collective actions are now shown to the world of billions they are stealing from the people and lining their own pockets ...on top of their involvement in Genocide. These 3 corrupt people the world must bring them into common law grand jury trial outside of the corrupt maggot BAR members and society that does NOT practice law but FRAUD against people worldwide.


We have the evidence now on multiple levels time to take them down and be a light to this world.


RE UPLOAD AND SHARE THIS VIDEO WORLDWIDE WE CAN STOP ALL OF THIS CORRUPTION IN CANADA TAKING THE HEAD OF THESE SNAKES OUT POLICE AND MILITARY MUST ACT NOW!!!!


MasterPeace is the ONLY product with enormous power to clean up and restore our interstitial fluid to its original state. This removes graphene that mankind has been injected with via covid lie vaccinations.


To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc


Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU


MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html


MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf


Relax Saunas Canada buy from this site not USA site.

https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


Alternate platforms...


YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/


God Speed and God Bless


treasontrudeaucarney
