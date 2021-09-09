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Freedom is Contagious!
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50 views • September 09, 2021
I document a Pro-Freedom rally and talk to regular citizens in Ontario, Canada who are standing up against medical mandates. An agent provocateur gets shunned by the crowd, & more. ***To support my work, please go to: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php THANK YOU!**
VIDEO ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vm8pkl-freedom-is-contagious.html
For Ontario business owners who will stand against the medical passport system, masking, etc you can check out this Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/980211206162777/
Don’t forget about my other video channel MorePolly! https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uf6BHo1VNKbt/
VIDEO ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vm8pkl-freedom-is-contagious.html
For Ontario business owners who will stand against the medical passport system, masking, etc you can check out this Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/980211206162777/
Don’t forget about my other video channel MorePolly! https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uf6BHo1VNKbt/
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