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The anti-business people Trump has to deal with | Larry Kudlow
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8 views • October 22, 2020
White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow comments exclusively on latest developments in negotiations on a new stimulus deal, and the hurdles President Trump is facing in the form of other lawmakers to reach an agreement before Election Day. - with Newsmax TV's Bob Sellers
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