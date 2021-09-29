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Unbreaking Science | James Lyons-Weiler Interviews Robert Verkerk PhD
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4758 views • September 29, 2021
Unbreaking Science breaks apart the broken science on covid
Dr James Lyons-Weiler in conversation with ANH Founder Dr Rob Verkerk
Their main subjects of discussion, unsurprisingly, revolved around our current crisis, the political corruption of 'science' - and how on Earth we're going to get ourselves out of this mess!
The full interview will be available at
www.unbreakingscience.com
For more information:
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The Alliance for Natural Health (ANH) International is an independent, internationally-active, non-profit organisation. Our mission is to promote and protect natural and sustainable approaches to healthcare worldwide. We are Health Creators and our passion is the pursuit of optimal health and health care sustainability by working with, not against, nature.
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Dr James Lyons-Weiler in conversation with ANH Founder Dr Rob Verkerk
Their main subjects of discussion, unsurprisingly, revolved around our current crisis, the political corruption of 'science' - and how on Earth we're going to get ourselves out of this mess!
The full interview will be available at
www.unbreakingscience.com
For more information:
SUBSCRIBE to our FREE weekly newsletter
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
https://www.anhinternational.org/#subscribe
SUBSCRIBE if you want to become part of a growing community of Health Creators. Learn about improving your health and maximising your vitality in a natural way, and keep up to date with our campaigns, research and education work
Find out how you can become an ANH PATHFINDER and become an active part of making change!
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
https://www.anhinternational.org/membership-to-anh-intl/
Visit our WEBSITE
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
https://www.anhinternational.org/
SOCIAL MEDIA
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
https://www.facebook.com/ANHInternational
https://twitter.com/anhcampaign/
https://www.instagram.com/anhintl/?hl=en
The Alliance for Natural Health (ANH) International is an independent, internationally-active, non-profit organisation. Our mission is to promote and protect natural and sustainable approaches to healthcare worldwide. We are Health Creators and our passion is the pursuit of optimal health and health care sustainability by working with, not against, nature.
SUPPORT OUR WORK
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
Please consider supporting our work so that we can continue to support you!
https://www.anhinternational.org/donate
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