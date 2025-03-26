BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
7SEES: Unweaving the Globalist Spider Web!
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
447 views • 1 month ago

7SEES discusses his research into mapping out the inner workings of the global elite, their plans for implementing technocratic dictatorship, false heroes and Pyrrhic victories, how alternative media has been set back decades, crypto and the cashless society, the evolution of the global space-based panopticon, and more!


About 7SEES

7SEES is a researcher, creator, presenter, and host of Ickonic's "This Week On The Web".


trumpbitcoinspacexoccultsurveillanceglobalismcryptodavid ickebilderbergmicrosofttechnocracyelon muskalternative mediacashless societyworld governmentoraclepeter thieldigital idian carroll
