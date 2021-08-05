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JOKER Revealed: Crazier Than You Think!
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83 views • August 05, 2021
Stefan Molyneux examines how much of JOKER is actually real - chilling!
Freedomain Joker Review: https://youtu.be/bvh8no1g4e4
UPDATE - from my Twitter account:
"Thanks to everyone who critiqued one aspect of my analysis of the movie Joker - I gritted my teeth and watched it again.
The part about the woman, you were totally right, I was wrong.
Great to be corrected. 👍
Love you all!"
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▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
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Freedomain Joker Review: https://youtu.be/bvh8no1g4e4
UPDATE - from my Twitter account:
"Thanks to everyone who critiqued one aspect of my analysis of the movie Joker - I gritted my teeth and watched it again.
The part about the woman, you were totally right, I was wrong.
Great to be corrected. 👍
Love you all!"
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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