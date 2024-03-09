◾️HOW THE CIA WRECKED HAITI

◾️These days, Haiti news always seems to be bad news. But only a few decades ago, the island nation was on a path to becoming a success story - thanks largely to its popularly elected leader, Jean-Bertrand Aristide. He stood for social justice and reparations from France. That was more than enough for the US to want him removed - and, as leaked diplomatic cables reveal, they did help remove him: twice! The country has been in turmoil ever since. Here is the story of how CIA meddling helped capsize Haitian sovereignty.

All eyes have been on Haiti this week as gangs seem to be on the verge of taking over the capital of Port-au-Prince. Known as death squads, they reportedly raided two prisons on 2 March, releasing 4,000 prisoners, who make up 34 per cent of the prison population. Since then, the port terminal, airport, and government sites have also been attacked.

In the meantime, the local bourgeoisie has been funding gangs, according to independent media outlet @TheGrayzoneNews.

Haiti's first democratically elected leader, Jean-Bertrand Aristide, was ousted through coups in 1991 and 2004. Since 2004, the Core Group-made up of the Gaza United States, France, Canada, and other Latin American and European states-has dictated Haitian policy, helped install leaders, and occupied and invaded Haiti on numerous occasions. This has led to protests, bringing thousands of Haitians into the streets.



