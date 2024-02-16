WE NEED ANSWERS Why did Capitol Police MOVE Cameras Away from the Jan. 6 Pipe Bomb Scene?

Glenn Beck
Feb 15, 2024
Blaze Media has released exclusive footage that makes the Capitol Police’s actions after the discovery of a pipe bomb outside the DNC on Jan. 6, 2021, even more suspicious. Investigative journalist and Blaze Media correspondent Steve Baker joins Glenn to review the footage, which reveals that the Capitol Police moved CCTV security cameras AWAY from the crime scene as it was unfolding. Baker also reviews other oddities he has discovered related to bomb-sniffing dogs and the water cannon used to destroy the bomb that make him wonder if this whole thing was a diversionary tactic meant to remove Capitol Police officers from the Capitol before the riot. “It just screams, ‘setup,’” Glenn says. So, how much more info will come out before the DoJ arrests Baker, as it has promised to?
