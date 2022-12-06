Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why YOU Should TRY TAKING TURPENTINE!
17 views
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
Published Yesterday |

Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html


Should You Take Turpentine With Castor Oil Or Sugar? - https://bit.ly/3qIgYG5

All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html

How To Reduce Detox Symptoms When Taking Turpentine (6 Ways) - https://bit.ly/3SlwjaW


Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Why YOU Should TRY TAKING TURPENTINE!


Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) is an oil that is created by distilling the sap from the pine tree and it has very potent healing and detoxification benefits for anyone that uses it internally or externally.


And I have created this video "Why YOU Should TRY TAKING TURPENTINE!" to share with you all the reasons why you should try taking Turpentine especially if you are someone that has never taken it.


If you want to learn all the reasons why I am giving this recommendation make sure to watch this video from start to finish!


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
turpentineturpentine and sugarpure gum spirits of turpentineturpentine oildr jennifer daniels turpentineturpentine protocolturpentine parasiteshow to use turpentinehealing with turpentineturpentine candidaturpentine candida detoxturpentine candida cleanseturpentine candida overgrowth100 pure gum spirits of turpentineturpentine with sugartaking turpentinewhy you should try taking turpetinedo you need turpentine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket