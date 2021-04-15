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Vote Fraud Proof Keeps Emerging As Covid Lies Unravel: Dr. Janda
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150 views • April 15, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman, popular radio host and medical doctor Dave Janda breaks down the latest evidence exposing the election fraud of 2020 and why this cannot be forgotten. Janda also discusses the lack of informed consent regarding the COVID vaccines and the deadly government effort to demonize effective treatments such as hydroxychloroquine.
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