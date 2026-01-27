BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THEY'RE REPLACING THE RELIGION | 1-27-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
157 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • 1 day ago

Show #2587 Show Notes:


Prayer for President Trump: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=heLj8e1cIc0

Psalm 70: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm%2070&version=KJV

Burnt snow: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10236065319626997&set=a.1497126661850

Ray's KJV Event: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/event/kjv-wisconsin/

Men of Iron Event: https://www.menofironconference.org/

Tucker Carlson on Great Replacement theory: https://tuckercarlson.com/live-show-jan-21-highlights

America Killing Its Own Population (2022): https://www.ineteconomics.org/perspectives/blog/america-land-of-the-dying-alarming-study-shows-u-s-killing-its-own-population

Humanist Manifesto: https://americanhumanist.org/what-is-humanism/manifesto1/

Anglo-Saxon search: https://www.google.com/search?q=anglo-saxon&sxsrf=ANbL-n5v07sUulIicoTvtI5PAbpHFJr4GQ%3A1769517222949

Obama on Immigration (2013): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVuuzTJBE5Y


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

Keywords
truthpass the saltcoach dave live
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Last Semite: Exposing the myths of Zionism and reclaiming biblical truth

The Last Semite: Exposing the myths of Zionism and reclaiming biblical truth

Belle Carter
U.S. President Donald Trump says secret &#8220;discombobulator&#8221; disabled Venezuelan defenses during Maduro raid

U.S. President Donald Trump says secret “discombobulator” disabled Venezuelan defenses during Maduro raid

Laura Harris
Russia, Ukraine and U.S. hold first trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi amid stalemate over Donbas

Russia, Ukraine and U.S. hold first trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi amid stalemate over Donbas

Kevin Hughes
DHS proposes stricter public charge rules to reduce welfare reliance among immigrants

DHS proposes stricter public charge rules to reduce welfare reliance among immigrants

Belle Carter
Data shows X&#8217;s algorithm suppresses anti-Zionist content, clashing with its &#8220;town square&#8221; ideal

Data shows X’s algorithm suppresses anti-Zionist content, clashing with its “town square” ideal

Cassie B.
The American Heart Association has a grim diagnosis for Americans, but ignores anti-inflammatory, food-based solutions

The American Heart Association has a grim diagnosis for Americans, but ignores anti-inflammatory, food-based solutions

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy