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RIGHT NOW - GARETH ICKE TALKS TO BARRISTER FRANCES HOAR AND CARE HOME NURSE CARLY LOU MANSFIELD ABOU
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20 views • June 18, 2021
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Yohan Tengra talks about the situation in India. A Care Home legal advisor whistle blows on eugenics and robbery of the elderly. Activists Christine & Steve talk about the importance of grass roots activism. Guy Tal talks about the situation in Israel.
Watch at 7pm UK at ickonic.com
Yohan Tengra talks about the situation in India. A Care Home legal advisor whistle blows on eugenics and robbery of the elderly. Activists Christine & Steve talk about the importance of grass roots activism. Guy Tal talks about the situation in Israel.
Watch at 7pm UK at ickonic.com
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