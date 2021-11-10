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Episode 38 - Truth Bomb
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186 views • November 10, 2021
Join Jeff to discuss government overreach.. Topics include the hostile posturing of the Biden "administration" towards conservatives.
TPR Website: https://www.redbloodedpatiots.com
👍🎁 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Links from this episode:
National School Board Assoc. Contact: https://www.nsba.org/Connect
Biden blundering: https://www.analyzingamerica.org/2021/10/643294/?utm_source=myc
TPR Website: https://www.redbloodedpatiots.com
👍🎁 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Links from this episode:
National School Board Assoc. Contact: https://www.nsba.org/Connect
Biden blundering: https://www.analyzingamerica.org/2021/10/643294/?utm_source=myc
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