Jump Starting Your Car Using a Drill Battery - Does it Really Work

Jump starting a car using a cordless drill battery. WARNING ! I did this as an experiment just to see if it would actually work. This method could potentially cause damage to your cordless battery or even to your vehicles electrical system. Only use this method in an emergency and if you have no other options available to start your vehicle. I only had a 20 volt battery available but I wouldn't recommend using anything higher than a 16 volt battery when trying this. Using a drill battery with a much higher voltage than your car or motorcycle battery is NOT recommended as this would have a greater risk of causing damage the car or bikes battery and/or even the electrical system due to the higher voltage of the drill battery. However, it could get your vehicle started and get you home or to a garage in an emergency situation. My car battery was almost completely flat and even my portable booster pack couldn’t get it started. I heard about this idea and I had to try it out for myself. I was a bit sceptical to begin with but, as you can see, it worked surprisingly well. If your battery won’t hold a charge then it needs to be replaced asap. WARNING !. If you do try this, make sure you wire the battery correctly or you could damage the battery or possibly cause it to explode. Thanks for watching. Please comment, like and subscribe !.





